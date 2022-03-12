Forest Green Rovers 0 Bradford City 2: Mark Hughes claims first victory as Bantams boss

Bradford defender Luke Hendrie had to clear a Dan Sweeney header off his line in the 24th minute with Alex Bass beaten, but the goalkeeper did well to palm over a Nicky Cadden effort three minutes after the break.

Callum Cooke then drilled in his third goal of the season from the edge of the box in the 64th minute, before Rovers defender Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a second yellow card with 13 minutes to play.

And the hosts’ misery was complete when striker Andy Cook raced in on goal to slot his 11th of the campaign into an empty net after Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee had gone upfield for a 95th-minute corner.

UP AND RUNNING: Forest Green 0-2 Bradford. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.