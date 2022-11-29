The dynamic of the Championship relegation picture has altered with the appointment of former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure as Wigan Athletic's new manager.

The Latics went into the World Cup break in the division's bottom three, a point behind Hull City and four above bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town, who have a game in hand.

Middlesbrough kicked away from the bottom three after October appointment of Michael Carrick, and will be hoping it stays that way. Rotherham United have a three-point and six-place cushion over the relegation zone but their supporters will be realistic enough to know that have been relegated in each of their last three second-tier seasons and with a much smaller budget than any of their rivals, there is a good chance they will be involved in the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having sacked Leeds-born Leam Richardson just before the mid-season break, the Latics will no doubt be hoping to have the same "bounce" Carrick has brought to the Riverside.

NEW MANAGER: Kolo Toure has been put in charge of Wigan Athletic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Carrick, this is Toure's first permanent job in management, although the 120-capped Ivory Coast defender was on Brendan Rodgers' coaching staff for five years at Celtic and Leicester City.