Former Barnsley and Middlesbrough midfielder's reason for rainbow armband refusal provided by Ipswich Town

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:38 BST
Ipswich Town have explained why Barnsley and Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband over the weekend.

As part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, Premier League clubs threw their weight behind LGBTQ+ equality work in a range of different ways.

19 of the 20 Premier League captains wore rainbow armbands at the weekend as part of the campaign, with Morsy the only player not to do so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the Tractor Boys have confirmed Morsy, a practicing Muslim, did not wear the rainbow armband against Nottingham Forest due to his religious beliefs.

Sam Morsy captained Ipswich Town at the weekend but did not wear a rainbow armband.placeholder image
Sam Morsy captained Ipswich Town at the weekend but did not wear a rainbow armband. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The club’s statement read: “Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

“During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first teams visited our foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband due to his religious beliefs.

“We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch.”

Morsy has been on Ipswich’s books since 2021, when he joined from Middlesbrough. He also counts Barnsley among his former clubs, having joined the Reds on loan from Wigan Athletic in 2016.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughIpswich TownLGBTQ+

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice