Ipswich Town have explained why Barnsley and Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband over the weekend.

As part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, Premier League clubs threw their weight behind LGBTQ+ equality work in a range of different ways.

19 of the 20 Premier League captains wore rainbow armbands at the weekend as part of the campaign, with Morsy the only player not to do so.

In a statement, the Tractor Boys have confirmed Morsy, a practicing Muslim, did not wear the rainbow armband against Nottingham Forest due to his religious beliefs.

Sam Morsy captained Ipswich Town at the weekend but did not wear a rainbow armband. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The club’s statement read: “Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

“During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first teams visited our foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband due to his religious beliefs.

“We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch.”