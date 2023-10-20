All Sections
Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion coach lands new role with League One strugglers

Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray has been appointed assistant manager of Cheltenham Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Oct 2023, 19:17 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 19:17 BST

The 42-year-old was recently axed by National League outfit AFC Fylde, although has bounced back with a swift return to football.

He will assist Cheltenham’s new manager Darrell Clarke in his quest to lift Cheltenham off the foot of the League One table.

Murray had two spells as Barnsley’s caretaker manager and also coached within the club’s academy.

Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray is back in the EFL. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesFormer Barnsley coach Adam Murray is back in the EFL. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
He worked closely with Valerien Ismael during the Frenchman’s Oakwell tenure, before joining him for stints at West Bromwich Albion and Besiktas.

Clarke and Murray face a mammoth challenge at their new club, with Cheltenham winless in the third tier.

Murray will make his debut on the Cheltenham touchline this weekend, when Cambridge United visit the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

