Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray has been appointed assistant manager of Cheltenham Town.

The 42-year-old was recently axed by National League outfit AFC Fylde, although has bounced back with a swift return to football.

He will assist Cheltenham’s new manager Darrell Clarke in his quest to lift Cheltenham off the foot of the League One table.

Murray had two spells as Barnsley’s caretaker manager and also coached within the club’s academy.

Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray is back in the EFL. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He worked closely with Valerien Ismael during the Frenchman’s Oakwell tenure, before joining him for stints at West Bromwich Albion and Besiktas.

Clarke and Murray face a mammoth challenge at their new club, with Cheltenham winless in the third tier.