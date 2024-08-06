Former Barnsley FC owners Paul Conway and Chien Lee handed fines by the EFL - but no sanctions for League One club

BARNSLEY have escaped a potential points sanction after being charged last summer with multiple breaches of EFL regulations including a failure to provide the governing body with correct and/or complete information regarding the shareholdings at the club.

Former co-chairman and directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee - who were voted off the board in May 2022 - were cited in the charges and have been fined for failing to disclose the full details of the proposed ownership structure when they acquired the club in late 2017 following a full hearing before an independent disciplinary commission.

Conway has been fined £100,000 whale Lee has been handed a £75,000 penalty, but no further action will be taken against Barnsley.

An EFL statement read: “Paul Conway and Chien Lee, former directors of Barnsley Football Club have been fined for failing to disclose the full details of their proposed ownership structure when applying to acquire the club in 2017.

"The fines have been imposed after a full hearing before an Independent Disciplinary Commission. The Commission found that Mr Conway and Mr Lee failed to properly disclose a private investment agreement that they concluded shortly prior to the purchase of Barnsley in 2017. That Agreement was not disclosed to the League until January 2022.

"The action follows a previous investigation into matters by the League, which resulted in the Club being charged with various breaches of EFL Regulations said to have been caused by Mr Conway and Mr Lee, who also received charges.

"The Club accepted the charges issued against it and the League entered into an approved decision on 4 July 2024, with no further action to be taken against the Club, other than contributing to the League’s legal costs of the proceedings. It was acknowledged that the Club co-operated throughout and promptly notified the League upon its discovery of the investment agreement in 2022.

"The Commission found that it was the actions and/or omissions of Mr Conway and Mr Lee which caused the Club to breach its obligations to the League. Alongside the financial penalties of £100,000 for Mr Conway and £75,00 for Mr Lee, both were warned as to their future conduct.

"The sanctions demonstrate the official importance of the League being provided with the information it needs to determine the suitability of Owners and Directors, as well as those who seek to control and manage the affairs of the Club and the financial viability of a proposed acquisition.”

Conway and Lee left the Reds’ board following a boardroom shake-up at Oakwell in the wake of the club’s disastrous 2021-22 campaign. Fellow directors Dickson Lee and Grace Hung also stepped down.