FORMER HALIFAX Town defender and Barnsley target Jesse Debrah has signed a two-year deal with League One side Port Vale.

Debrah had been linked with a number of league clubs this year and was poised to complete a move to Barnsley in summer, only for his switch to Oakwell to fall through.

Barnsley's third-tier rivals Lincoln City were also interested in the 22-year-old, but also ruled themselves out of a move for the player.

Carlisle United, Swindon Town, Northampton Town are Notts County were also linked with Debrah at various points this summer.

Former FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah. Picture: Marcus Branston

Debrah, who started his career at Millwall, officially left Halifax in July after making over 60 appearances for the club and being a pivotal part of the Shaymen line-up who lifted the FA Trophy.

Vale have confirmed that there will be a tribunal at a later date to determine the amount of compensation to be made payable to Halifax as an agreement couldn’t be reached during negotiations. It won't affect his ability to play, the Potteries outfit went onto state.

Vale director of Football David Flitcroft said: “I am delighted that we are now in a position to formally welcome Jesse to Vale Park following lengthy discussions with Halifax Town.

"His speed and physical attributes has been a profile we have been looking to recruit for a while and having Jesse train in our environment has given us a chance to see Jesse up close. He has real drive and determination to push himself to improve both on and off the pitch.

"As a person, he has been exceptional and enhances the outstanding people already at the club.