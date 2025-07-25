Former Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players among list of free agents at summer camp

A NUMBER of players with links to Yorkshire clubs are among a group of free agents at the Professional Footballers Association's pre-season camp in Leicestershire - which recently completed its fourth week.

The successful camp for unsigned players helped over 100 players sign new deals with clubs last year.

This week, former Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris and one-time Barnsley forward Kane Hemmings have secured deals at League Two clubs, joining Salford City and Barrow respectively.

Among the players still training and trying to earn contracts at clubs include ex-Barnsley striker Sam Cosgrove, 28, realised by the Reds at the end of last season, having spent the second half of last term on loan at Stockport County.

Ex-Owls and Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach, 32, has also signed up to the PFA course, alongside another former Wednesday player in Olamide Shodipo and one-time Hull City, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers winger Hakeeb Adelakun, 29, who left Salford City at the end of 2024-25. Mustapha Carayol, whose old clubs include Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Boro, former Doncaster full-back Danny Andrew, ex-Millers wingman Anthony Forde and goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, 31, who has been on the books of Leeds, Sheffield United, Boro, the Millers and Huddersfield have also been attending the camp.

The 10-week programme, fully funded by the player trade union, offers unsigned professionals an intense and structured training environment over the summer period, mirroring pre-season preparations within clubs.

The PFA camp runs for 10 weeks between June 30 and September 4 and is open to all unattached, out-of-contract PFA members who were signed on a professional contract over the 2024-25 season.