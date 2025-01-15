Former Barnsley and Hull City midfielder Dan Crowley has switched sides in the League Two promotion race.

The 27-year-old has left sixth-placed Notts County for outside contenders Milton Keynes Dons, who sit 11th in the table.

An undisclosed fee has been paid for the midfielder, who represented England and the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

He said: "Speaking with the chairman and the gaffer, it was something I didn't want to miss out on, it's an exciting project and I really believe in what we're trying to do here.

“I think we can get to the top, and I'm just really grateful.

“I'm an attacking midfielder, always looking to create and score goals. I want to hurt other teams with intricate passing and dribbling, and linking up with my teammates to try and score and assist."

Crowley is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having represented Barnsley and Hull. He was loaned to the Reds while on the books of Arsenal, later linking up with Hull on a temporary basis while contracted to Birmingham City.

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey said: "Dan's quality at this level is very clear. He's a wonderful footballer with a great work ethic and fantastic ability on the ball.

“For us, it'll be about integrating him into the environment as quickly as possible to get the best out of him.