Former Barnsley midfielder Luke Berry and ex-Rotherham United loanee Fred Onyedinma are among the players leaving Luton Town this summer.

The 2023/24 season ended with relegation for the Hatters, despite a valiant battle against the drop in the Premier League. Ahead of their return to the Championship, Luton have released five senior players.

Berry and Onyedinma are set to depart, while Dan Potts, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe will also be moving on when their contracts expire. In a statement, Luton said: “We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their service to the club at all levels, and wish them the very best for their future careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onyedinma plied his trade in Yorkshire as recently as last season, spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Rotherham. He returned to Luton in January, featuring regularly in their battle for survival.

Luke Berry counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Tony Johnson

Berry spent the 2014/15 campaign in the county, making 37 appearances for Barnsley and scoring two goals. In a farewell statement issued via the Luton website, Berry said: "To every manager, coach and teammate, thank you so much for making this the best seven years of my life.

“Thank you to the board for spending the money to bring me here, and especially the medical and sports science staff who have helped me recover from injuries, get fit and stay fit to fulfil a kid’s dream to play in the Premier League.