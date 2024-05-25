Former Barnsley midfielder and ex-Rotherham United loanee among players released by Luton Town

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th May 2024, 08:22 BST
Former Barnsley midfielder Luke Berry and ex-Rotherham United loanee Fred Onyedinma are among the players leaving Luton Town this summer.

The 2023/24 season ended with relegation for the Hatters, despite a valiant battle against the drop in the Premier League. Ahead of their return to the Championship, Luton have released five senior players.

Berry and Onyedinma are set to depart, while Dan Potts, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe will also be moving on when their contracts expire. In a statement, Luton said: “We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their service to the club at all levels, and wish them the very best for their future careers.”

Onyedinma plied his trade in Yorkshire as recently as last season, spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Rotherham. He returned to Luton in January, featuring regularly in their battle for survival.

Luke Berry counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Tony JohnsonLuke Berry counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Tony Johnson
Berry spent the 2014/15 campaign in the county, making 37 appearances for Barnsley and scoring two goals. In a farewell statement issued via the Luton website, Berry said: "To every manager, coach and teammate, thank you so much for making this the best seven years of my life.

“Thank you to the board for spending the money to bring me here, and especially the medical and sports science staff who have helped me recover from injuries, get fit and stay fit to fulfil a kid’s dream to play in the Premier League.

"I’ve met so many great people and made friends for life. To the fans who sang my name from day one, I can’t thank you enough. The way you have been with us through all the promotions, but especially this season, has been unbelievable.”

