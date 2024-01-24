The 30-year-old left South Yorkshire in 2020 before sealing a move to Bloomfield Road. He was key as the Tangerines escaped League One in 2021, before featuring regularly for the club in the Championship across two seasons.

He has made 24 appearances for Blackpool this term but has departed for pastures new, linking up with Buriram. He will work under fellow Australian Arthur Papas, who is the club’s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thai outfit have paid an undisclosed fee to lure Dougall away from the third tier of English football.

Kenny Dougall has left Blackpool. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

A statement issued by Blackpool read: “Kenny Dougall has completed a permanent transfer to Thai club Buriram United for an undisclosed fee.

“The club would like to thank Kenny for all of his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”