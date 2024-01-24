Former Barnsley midfielder leaves Blackpool to join Thai club in shock move
The 30-year-old left South Yorkshire in 2020 before sealing a move to Bloomfield Road. He was key as the Tangerines escaped League One in 2021, before featuring regularly for the club in the Championship across two seasons.
He has made 24 appearances for Blackpool this term but has departed for pastures new, linking up with Buriram. He will work under fellow Australian Arthur Papas, who is the club’s head coach.
The Thai outfit have paid an undisclosed fee to lure Dougall away from the third tier of English football.
A statement issued by Blackpool read: “Kenny Dougall has completed a permanent transfer to Thai club Buriram United for an undisclosed fee.
“The club would like to thank Kenny for all of his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”