Former Barnsley, Millwall and Southampton defender retires at 29 - and lands role with Premier League club

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:35 BST
Former Barnsley defender Jason McCarthy has hung up his boots at the age of 29 - and landed a coaching role at Brighton & Hove Albion.

A product of Southampton’s academy, McCarthy spent the 2017/18 season at Oakwell after joining from the Saints.

He left after just a year in South Yorkshire, spending most of his remaining playing days at Wycombe Wanderers, with a brief stint at Millwall sandwiched between his Chairboys spells.

McCarthy departed Wycombe by mutual consent last month and has now been appointed as Brighton’s under-21s professional development phase coach.

Jason McCarthy spent the 2017/18 season at Barnsley.Jason McCarthy spent the 2017/18 season at Barnsley.
Jason McCarthy spent the 2017/18 season at Barnsley. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Brighton’s academy manager Ian Buckman said: “After a thorough process, we’re delighted to welcome Jason to the club.

“He is a great fit for the profile of coach we wanted to appoint and is an exciting addition to the staff.

“He has a huge amount of recent experience in the professional game as a player and a big desire to make the step into coaching.

Jason McCarthy was a fan favourite at Wycombe Wanderers.Jason McCarthy was a fan favourite at Wycombe Wanderers.
Jason McCarthy was a fan favourite at Wycombe Wanderers. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“We believe that he can be a really positive influence on the under-21s and look forward to the future with him.”

Brighton are considered among the Premier League’s most well-operated clubs and have produced an array of talented prospects over the years.

Success stories include Lewis Dunk and Solly March, who both still represent the Seagulls as senior players.

