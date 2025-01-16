Former Barnsley, Millwall and Southampton defender retires at 29 - and lands role with Premier League club
A product of Southampton’s academy, McCarthy spent the 2017/18 season at Oakwell after joining from the Saints.
He left after just a year in South Yorkshire, spending most of his remaining playing days at Wycombe Wanderers, with a brief stint at Millwall sandwiched between his Chairboys spells.
McCarthy departed Wycombe by mutual consent last month and has now been appointed as Brighton’s under-21s professional development phase coach.
Brighton’s academy manager Ian Buckman said: “After a thorough process, we’re delighted to welcome Jason to the club.
“He is a great fit for the profile of coach we wanted to appoint and is an exciting addition to the staff.
“He has a huge amount of recent experience in the professional game as a player and a big desire to make the step into coaching.
“We believe that he can be a really positive influence on the under-21s and look forward to the future with him.”
Brighton are considered among the Premier League’s most well-operated clubs and have produced an array of talented prospects over the years.
Success stories include Lewis Dunk and Solly March, who both still represent the Seagulls as senior players.
