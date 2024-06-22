Crewe Alexandra have recruited former Barnsley forward Kane Hemmings from Stevenage.

The experienced frontman spent the 2014/15 season in South Yorkshire, scoring five goals in 29 appearances for Barnsley. He had been snapped up by the Reds on the back of a prolific stint in Scotland with Cowdenbeath.

He moved north of the border once again in 2015, joining Dundee, although has had a number of spells in England over the last decade. After spending last season at Stevenage, Hemmings has dropped into the fourth tier with Crewe.

Kane Hemmings registered five goals during his time at Barnsley. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

In a statement, Crewe said: “Crewe Alexandra are delighted to announce the signing of striker Kane Hemmings. The 32-year-old, who has scored 160 goals so far in an impressive career, has penned a one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months.”

At 32, Hemmings will add a wealth of experience to the Crewe ranks. His record in front of goal in League Two is also stellar, with Mansfield Town and Notts County among the beneficiaries of his potency.