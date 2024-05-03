Former Barnsley, Rotherham United and Bradford City man lands managerial role
Matlock have had a vacancy in the dugout since March, when former Hull City forward Martin Carruthers stepped down as manager. The season was ended with a caretaker team in charge but Law has now been brought in to take the reins.
He was most recently a recruitment chief at Burnley, although boasts a plethora of experience in management. He spent a decade at the helm at Alfreton Town and has also led Bradford City in the EFL.
As a player, he represented the likes of Barnsley and Rotherham United before hanging up his boots in 1997. He will be taking charge of a Matlock side looking to improve upon their 15th-placed finish in the Northern Premier League Premier Division next season.
Law said: “I’m delighted to be manager of a well-established club in Matlock; I find the community aspect and the close link with the fans very refreshing and it really impressed me. I firstly need to speak with the lads already here but we need to improve on last year and try to build as squad that will compete at a better level.
“In the medium to long-term we need to develop a squad that is younger and is sustainable for the club but that can be up there challenging for honours. People talk about styles of play but the main objective has to be to win games of football, the more you win the better off you are.
“I’ll be looking for the players to always give 100 per cent. Honesty is a big thing for me, people come and spend their hard-earned cash and expect to see 100 per cent effort from the players as a bare minimum. For now I’ll be looking at what we’ve got, who stays and who goes. Part of management is making tough decisions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.