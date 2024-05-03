Former Barnsley, Rotherham United and Bradford City man lands managerial role

Matlock have had a vacancy in the dugout since March, when former Hull City forward Martin Carruthers stepped down as manager. The season was ended with a caretaker team in charge but Law has now been brought in to take the reins.

He was most recently a recruitment chief at Burnley, although boasts a plethora of experience in management. He spent a decade at the helm at Alfreton Town and has also led Bradford City in the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a player, he represented the likes of Barnsley and Rotherham United before hanging up his boots in 1997. He will be taking charge of a Matlock side looking to improve upon their 15th-placed finish in the Northern Premier League Premier Division next season.

Nicky Law had a spell in charge of Bradford City. Image: Mike Finn Kelcey/Getty Images

Law said: “I’m delighted to be manager of a well-established club in Matlock; I find the community aspect and the close link with the fans very refreshing and it really impressed me. I firstly need to speak with the lads already here but we need to improve on last year and try to build as squad that will compete at a better level.

“In the medium to long-term we need to develop a squad that is younger and is sustainable for the club but that can be up there challenging for honours. People talk about styles of play but the main objective has to be to win games of football, the more you win the better off you are.