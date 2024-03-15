The Scottish Premiership outfit are currently being led on an interim basis by Peter Leven following Neil Warnock’s shock decision to stand down as interim manager. He had been expected to have the reins until the end of the season but left his post following a Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Aberdeen are now on the hunt for a permanent appointment and speculation is rife regarding managers they could potentially turn to. Neil, who has been out of work since December, has emerged among the Techopedia favourites for the role.

He has been priced at 6/1, meaning only Michael O'Neill, Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes sit above him in the list of favourites.

Alex Neil was dismissed by Stoke City in December. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Neil was dismissed by Stoke City in December, having overseen an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 campaign. Although his Potters tenure did not work out, Neil has an attractive CV that appears likely to land him a job soon.

He has won promotion from both League One and the Championship, with Sunderland and Norwich City respectively. He has also tasted success in Scotland, having led Hamilton Academical to promotion from the second tier in 2014.