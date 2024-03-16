The 30-year-old fell out of favour at York, despite having previously been a regular fixture in the side and a favourite among fans. He was sent out on loan to Hartlepool United earlier on in the campaign but sealed a permanent exit yesterday (March 15).

It was mutually agreed that his contract would be cancelled but Hancox was not a free agent for long. He has been snapped up by Altrincham, who sit seventh in the National League table.

A statement issued by the Robins read: “Phil Parkinson has added experience and pedigree to Altrincham's engine room after snapping up former Birmingham City midfielder Mitch Hancox from York City in a move that is subject to FA and National League approval.

“The 30-year old, who operates in central midfield but can also play left-back, has a wealth of experience in the Football League as well as the Vanarama National League and is a welcome addition to the squad as the Robins look to reinforce their quest for a play-off place over the remaining month or so of the campaign.

“Solihull-born, Mitch, who will wear number 26 for Alty, came through Birmingham's youth system alongside current Rangers keeper Jack Butland and graduated to the senior squad, where he made 40 first-team appearances for the Championship club before signing for Macclesfield Town in the National League in August 2016.

“He scored a hat-trick in each of his two seasons at Moss Rose, finishing the second campaign with seven goals from 39 appearances as Macclesfield were promoted to League Two as National League champions.

“The left-footed 5ft 10in midfielder rejected the offer of a new deal in favour of a contract with newly-relegated League Two side MK Dons in June 2018, and he then joined his home club Solihull Moors 11 months later.

“After a Covid-disrupted two years at the ARMCO Arena, he moved on to Hereford and was loaned out to York, where he helped the Minstermen reach the National League North play-offs and played a prominent role in a 2-0 win over Boston United in the final on May 21st 2022.

“After the temporary stay at York became a permanent transfer the following month, Mitch had another successful loan spell at Hartlepool United last November, and everyone at Alty is delighted to welcome him to the club after he agreed a move to The J.Davidson Stadium.