Former Bradford City and Chesterfield man leaves non-league club due to underlying health condition
The 34-year-old only joined the club last month, agreeing terms after leaving National League side Chesterfield.
However, it has been confirmed he has left the Silkmen as a result of an underlying health condition.
A statement issued by Macclesfield read: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that striker Danny Rowe will be leaving the football club.
“After featuring on Tuesday night against Sandbach United for a full 90 minutes, due to an underlying health condition, Danny felt it was the right decision to depart the football club.
“Everyone at Macclesfield FC would like to thank Danny for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”
Rowe has spent most his career within the non-league pyramid, although has had spells in the EFL with Bradford and Oldham Athletic.
He left the Bantams in 2021 having scored five goals across 18 appearances for the club.