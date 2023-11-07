Former Bradford City forward Danny Rowe has left seventh-tier outfit Macclesfield less than a month after his arrival.

However, it has been confirmed he has left the Silkmen as a result of an underlying health condition.

A statement issued by Macclesfield read: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that striker Danny Rowe will be leaving the football club.

Danny Rowe represented Bradford City in 2021. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“After featuring on Tuesday night against Sandbach United for a full 90 minutes, due to an underlying health condition, Danny felt it was the right decision to depart the football club.

“Everyone at Macclesfield FC would like to thank Danny for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

Rowe has spent most his career within the non-league pyramid, although has had spells in the EFL with Bradford and Oldham Athletic.