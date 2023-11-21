Former Bradford City boss Derek Adams has been returned to Ross County for a third spell as manager.

The 48-year-old has vacated his post at Morecambe to seal a return to the club he has previously led on two occasions.

His last stint in charge ended in 2014 and he has since taken the reins at Plymouth Argyle, Bradford and Morecambe.

A release clause in his Morecambe contract was activated, enabling him to make the move to the Scottish top flight.

"He returns following a successful period in England and has led over 700 games as a manager across his career.