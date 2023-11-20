Former Bradford City boss Derek Adams has vacated his role as manager of Morecambe.

A statement issued by the Shrimps has confirmed a release clause has been met, enabling Adams to depart for a new venture.

Reports have suggested he is set for a third spell as manager of Scottish side Ross County.

Morecambe’s CEO Ben Sadler said: "Derek has done an excellent job in challenging circumstances during his second spell with Morecambe, securing the club’s status in League One upon his return midway through the 2021/2022 season, and building an excellent squad almost from scratch in the current season that is currently sitting just outside the League Two play-off positions, with games in hand.

"For all of that, we thank Derek and wish him the very best for the future.

"However, the sole focus of the board of directors now is to appoint the best manager to take this very special club forwards.”

Morecambe director James Wakefield added: “We have made huge progress at Morecambe Football Club over the past four years; doubling the fanbase, professionalising the organisation on and off the pitch, developing exciting young players and bringing Morecambe FC Women and MFC Community Sports closer than ever before, all despite some well-publicised ownership challenges.