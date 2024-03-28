The 36-year-old hung up his boots in January, seemingly bringing the curtain down on a career that featured a memorable eight-year stay at Valley Parade. However, he has decided to make a return to boost Avenue’s survival bid.

Danny Whittaker’s side are currently fighting to avoid relegation from the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.

They will now be able to call upon the vastly experienced Hanson, who represented Farsley Celtic, Boston United and Worksop Town after dropping out of the EFL in 2021.

He said: “Really happy to come and help my local team in their bid to avoid relegation, it’s on my doorstep and a team full of young lads so my experience will definitely help them.”

Hanson is considered a modern-day Bradford City icon, having scored 91 goals in 334 appearances for the club. He also represented Sheffield United but notched just once over the course of 15 appearances in a Blades shirt.