The 23-year-old started the 2023/24 season on loan in West Yorkshire, having joined Bradford from West Bromwich Albion. However, his loan stay was cut short and he departed the Baggies on a permanent basis in February/

He joined Shrewsbury on a short-term deal but is set to depart at the end of his contract having managed just one outing for the club. In a statement, Shrewsbury said: "The following players will not be with the club next season: Harry Burgoyne, Tom Flanagan, Tunmise Sobowale, Elliott Bennett, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan Tulloch, Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Bowman.

“Everyone at Shrewsbury Town would like to say a big thank you to Harry, Tom Flanagan, Tunmise, Elliott, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan, Aiden and Ryan for all their hard work and dedication in the time they have been with the club.”

Rayhaan Tulloch made 10 appearances on loan at Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

A former England youth international, Tulloch was highly rated at West Brom as he ascended the club’s youth ranks and moved into the senior set-up. He was handed his Baggies debut in January 2019, in an FA Cup draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

He was loaned out for the first time in 2020, reuniting with his former West Brom boss Darren Moore at Doncaster. However, his time in South Yorkshire was disrupted by injury.