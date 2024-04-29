A vastly experienced figure, Moore played in the Premier League for Leicester before going on to represent the likes of Reading and Stoke City in the Championship. He had a spell in Yorkshire during the 2011/12 campaign, when he joined Bradford on loan from Leicester.

The defender made a total of 22 appearances for the Bantams, featuring during the reigns of Peter Jackson and Phil Parkinson.

He joined Northampton on a short-term deal in February, penning a contract that ran until the end of the season. After eight appearances in League One, it has been confirmed Moore will not be retained by the Cobblers for the 2024/25 campaign.

Liam Moore is leaving Northampton Town after just eight appearances in a Cobblers shirt. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Moore has been released alongside teammates Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Ryan Haynes and Danny Hylton. Northampton’s manager Jon Brady said: "First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank those players leaving us this summer for their efforts.

"They have all played a part in our progress over the last few seasons, and we wish them all every success for the future. We have made contract offers to some players and we will see what happens over the summer months.

"We have enjoyed three good seasons in succession and we are looking forward to the challenge of recruiting the players to continue this progress.”

Moore will now be available to snap up as a free agent and at just 31, he may prove to be an appealing option for EFL clubs looking to add pedigree to their ranks.