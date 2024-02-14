The move ends Moore’s time as a free agent, which started when he left Reading following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. He has joined the Cobblers on a deal running until the end of the season and was named as a substitute for their defeat to Leyton Orient last night (February 13).

A vastly experienced defender, Moore captained Reading for a number of years after joining the Royals from Leicester. While cutting his teeth with the Foxes, he had a loan spell in West Yorkshire with Bradford in 2011.

He has also represented Brentford, Bristol City and Stoke City during a career spent mostly in the Championship.

Experienced defender Liam Moore has joined Northampton Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 31-year-old had been training with Northampton, who saw enough from the defender to deem him worthy of a contract offer.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: "Liam has been training with us for a while, he has already fitted in well with the group and he brings with him a good amount of experience and an excellent pedigree.

"We are in a busy schedule at the moment and we wanted to make a defensive addition to the squad. He has played a lot of football in the Premier League or the Championship and we are pleased to welcome him to the club.

"He is an aggressive defender but he is also comfortable on the ball. We wish Liam every success for his time with us and I know he is raring to go."