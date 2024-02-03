All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

21 free agents Barnsley could snap up including ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Blackpool men

The January transfer window has closed but Barnsley still have the option of adding free agents to their ranks.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:25 GMT

Deals for out-of-contract players can be struck beyond the deadline and there is plenty of experience on the free agent market.

It was not a quiet window for the Reds, who recruited three new faces to join their promotion push. The first was towering defender Donovan Pines, who joined having previously plied his trade in the MLS.

Next through the door at Oakwell was defender Josh Earl, who sealed a deadline day switch from Fleetwood Town. The final arrival of the window, midfielder Conor Grant, was not unveiled until the day after the deadline.

It remains to be seen whether Barnsley will make any free agent additions, although they may have to act fast if they do want reinforcements. The most talented unattached players are likely to attract plenty of interest, so offers may need to be tabled quickly.

Here are 21 free agents the Reds could potentially target.

Last club: Cardiff City

1. Vontae Daley-Campbell

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Rangers

2. Josh McPake

Last club: Rangers Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for DFB

Photo Sales
Last club: Cardiff City

3. Connor Wickham

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Reading

4. Ovie Ejaria

Last club: Reading Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityBlackpoolBarnsleyJosh EarlConor GrantOakwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.