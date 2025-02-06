Former Bradford City, Manchester City and Stoke City boss back in management at League Two strugglers
The vastly-experienced Welshman, 61, who has also managed the likes of Manchester City, QPR, Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Southampton and Stoke City - alongside Wales - was sacked by the Bantams, his last club, in October 2023.
Hughes paid the price for a disappointing start to 2023-24 after reaching the League Two play-offs in 2022-23, when Bradford were ironically beaten by Carlisle over two legs, losing the definitive second instalment at Brunton Park.
Hughes will be joined at Brunton Park by new assistant coach Glyn Hodges and both have signed rolling contracts.
Hughes and Hodges will join current staff Chris Bell and Ian Watson, alongside goalkeeper coach Tom Weal at the rock-bottom Cumbrians, who have lost six out of eight matches since Christmas.
They will take charge of Thursday's training session ahead of Saturday's trip to Grimsby.
Carlisle sporting director Rob Clarkson said: "I’m delighted that Mark has agreed to join Carlisle United.
"His experience and stature in the game speaks for itself. He is someone who will instantly command respect from all staff and players and I am really excited to work with him.
"The players we have here will suit the way he wants to play and I’m sure our fans will really get behind him and the team in our remaining 18 games."