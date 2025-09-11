Former Bradford City player takes up youth development coaching role at League One club

FORMER Bradford City defender Luke Hendrie has returned to the club as their new lead youth development phase (YDP) coach.

Hendrie, 31, featured 40 times in three playing spells for the club.

He left his last club Morecambe at the start of this month and will combine work with his new role at City with playing time on the non-league circuit at Bradford (Park Avenue).

Alongside his playing commitments, Hendrie has also been coaching with City’s academy in recent seasons and has now taken a full-time role.

The revamp at City also sees Jack Fairbrother handed a promotion to the role of foundation phase lead coach.

Hendrie said: "I am delighted to have accepted the role as lead YDP coach. It is a really exciting new chapter for me professionally and personally.

"Bradford City means a lot to me and I am keen to do all I can to be successful in my new role. The YDP is a crucial time within the academy and it is a great window for developing the fundamental skills required in football and everyday life.

"During these age groups we focus on creating a positive environment focusing on individual development and look to build clear pathways for the players to progress towards full time football.

"I will look to bring my own personal experiences to the role as I started playing at the academy when I was 12. As a young coach myself, I feel I can relate to the players and I have a good understanding of where they are in their journeys.