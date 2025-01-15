Former Rotherham United and Bradford City forward David Ball has called time on his time with A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The 35-year-old joined the New Zealand-based club in 2019 and amassed over 120 appearances in all competitions.

He joined the club from Rotherham, having ended his spell with the Millers out on loan at Bradford.

Ball is now seeking pastures new after five-and-a-half years, describing his decision to leave as probably being the toughest of his career.

David Ball spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Bradford City. | Bruce Rollinson

He said: “It’s been a tough call to make. There have been a lot of tears coming to this decision as the Phoenix have been a huge part of mine and my family’s life.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into the club since I got here and I’ve fallen in love with the Nix, the people around it and the fans. It’s probably been the toughest decision of my career.”

“I wanted to help solidify the Phoenix as a club that regular plays in the finals and challenges for titles.

“We’ve surpassed every bit of history the club’s had since I arrived and I believe I’ve left the club in a better place than when I first came to it.

“I think that’s the most important thing to me is that I’m remembered for being in those sides that created history.”

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Ball was on the bench for the historic 4-3 derby defeat to Manchester United in 2009.

David Ball is a product of Manchester City's academy. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

However, he did not carve out a career in the Premier League and has spent the bulk of it in the EFL.

He has not yet made a decision on his playing career, with a period of reflection set to follow his Phoenix departure.

He said: “I haven’t made that decision yet. I want a bit of time to digest leaving the Phoenix because there are a lot of emotions.