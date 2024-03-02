The 55-year-old has linked up with former Bantams teammate Darren Moore for a third time as a coach, having previously worked with him at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore recently took the reins at Vale Park having been relieved of his duties at Huddersfield Town. His assistant from his time with the Terriers, Jamie Smith, has joined Vale in the role of lead first-team coach.

Wayne Jacobs and Darren Moore were teammates at Bradford City. Image: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

Former Wednesday loanee Lee Bradbury has also been recruited as a first-team coach, while ex-Bradford City and Middlesbrough stopper Gary Walsh has been appointed as Vale’s goalkeeping coach.

Moore and his team face a tough task with the Valiants, as the club currently sit 22nd in the League One table. The former Terriers boss was brought in to arrest the slump that cost Andy Crosby his job as manager.

The Valiants are winless in their last 10 league games and Moore will be keen for the dismal run to be brought to an end when they visit Derby County today (March 2).