Former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic boss 'interested' in Bradford City vacancy
Former Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is said to be interested in the Bradford City job.
The Bantams recently opted to axe Mark Hughes, making a significant change following a sluggish start to the season.
Experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald has since taken the reins on an interim basis, although the search for a successor is underway.
As per the Telegraph & Argus, it is understood Holden is interested in the vacancy.
He has been out of work since August, when he was sacked as Charlton boss.
The 44-year-old has previously led Oldham Athletic and Bristol City, as well as Stoke City on a temporary basis.
Holden is reportedly keen to make a swift return to management.
Leam Richardson is currently the favourite to be appointed with BetVictor, sitting ahead of Danny Cowley and Karl Robinson.