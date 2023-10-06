Former Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is said to be interested in the Bradford City job.

The Bantams recently opted to axe Mark Hughes, making a significant change following a sluggish start to the season.

Experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald has since taken the reins on an interim basis, although the search for a successor is underway.

As per the Telegraph & Argus, it is understood Holden is interested in the vacancy.

He has been out of work since August, when he was sacked as Charlton boss.

The 44-year-old has previously led Oldham Athletic and Bristol City, as well as Stoke City on a temporary basis.

Holden is reportedly keen to make a swift return to management.