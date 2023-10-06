All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic boss 'interested' in Bradford City vacancy

Former Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is said to be interested in the Bradford City job.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:32 BST

The Bantams recently opted to axe Mark Hughes, making a significant change following a sluggish start to the season.

Experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald has since taken the reins on an interim basis, although the search for a successor is underway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As per the Telegraph & Argus, it is understood Holden is interested in the vacancy.

Most Popular
Former Charlton Athletic and Bristol City boss Dean Holden is said to be interested in the Bradford City job. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesFormer Charlton Athletic and Bristol City boss Dean Holden is said to be interested in the Bradford City job. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Former Charlton Athletic and Bristol City boss Dean Holden is said to be interested in the Bradford City job. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He has been out of work since August, when he was sacked as Charlton boss.

The 44-year-old has previously led Oldham Athletic and Bristol City, as well as Stoke City on a temporary basis.

Holden is reportedly keen to make a swift return to management.

Leam Richardson is currently the favourite to be appointed with BetVictor, sitting ahead of Danny Cowley and Karl Robinson.

Related topics:Charlton AthleticBristol CityKevin McDonaldTelegraphStoke CityLeam Richardson