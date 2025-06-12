Former Chelsea midfielder leaves Hull City to join Bolton Wanderers

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 18:08 BST
HULL City defensive midfielder Xavi Simons has joined League One side Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The former Chelsea player amassed a total of 38 appearances during his time in East Yorkshire, scoring two goals.

He has spent previous loan spells in the third tier with Fleetwood Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

Simons, who joined City on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023 after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at the club, linked up with League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers in January.

Hull City's Xavier Simons (left) and Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

It followed his temporary stint at Fleetwood in 2023-24 when he made 15 appearances.

London-born Simons had been contracted at Hull until the summer of 2026.

Simons, who can also operate at centre-back and right-back, joined the Tigers on a permanent basis in the close season three years ago after a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea in 2022-23.

The Londoner joined Chelsea in 2016 from Brentford’s academy after the Bees made the decision to close their academy programme.

