The 29-year-old has played in each of England’s top four divisions and according to The Sun, will be bringing his experience to West Yorkshire. He is reportedly going to sign a three-year deal at the University of Bradford Stadium and work under a fellow ex-Wales star in Bantams boss Mark Hughes.

It is claimed in the report that it is believed Williams has turned down offers from Wrexham, Northampton Town, Notts County and Gillingham. Injury has been a thorn in Williams’ side for long periods of his career but he managed 37 outings for Swindon Town in League Two last season.

He ascended the youth ranks of Crystal Palace before turning professional and making 70 appearances for the first-team. During his time at Palace, he spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, Milton Keynes Dons and Sunderland.

The 29-year-old has played in each of England’s top four divisions. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spells with Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City followed his permanent Palace exit before he joined Swindon in 2021. Known for his creativity, Williams has been affectionately dubbed ‘Joniesta’ in reference to former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta.