Jordan owned Palace from 2002 and 2010, appointing himself chairman of the Eagles and becoming the youngest in the EFL at 32. His ownership came to an end in 2010 and he has not returned to football club ownership since.

However, he has revealed Wednesday feature on the list of clubs he would be interested in if he decided to buy another club. When asked if he would ever fancy taking over the Owls on talkSPORT, Jordan replied: “Yeah. In this book that I’m trying to put together, which will probably be finished around the same time as the Domesday Book, one of the questions I’m asking myself is, if I was to buy another football club, what would I buy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One of the clubs I mentioned is Sheffield Wednesday because it’s got huge potential. It's a huge area, it's got huge catchment, it's got a huge support base, it's a proper football club in a proper area. If you wanted to build that football club and embrace the fans, you would be able to achieve it.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently owned by Dejphon Chansiri. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"If you wanted to have help with the training ground, you wouldn't be having local planning permission from the council in London saying you can't do this because someone somewhere with a telescope can't see their view."

Dejphon Chansiri currently owns the Owls, although he has become an unpopular figure among the Hillsborough faithful. There have been an array of protests staged in an attempt to convince Chansiri to sell the club, although he still remains in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan said: "All I think it needs is leadership. It needs some money, of course, and some proper direction, but the fans are there. Look at that play-off semi-final last year, look at the 33,000 fans that they had in that return leg after getting their heads handed to them at Peterborough, and they came back and overturned it.