HARROGATE Town has signed forward Eno Nto on a month-to-month contract following a successful trial.

The Derby-born player came through the ranks in the academy of his hometown club, helping their under-18s to success in a title-winning campaign in 2018-19, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League.

Nto later moved over to pursue his career in the US, signing for Notre Dame Fighting Irish – netting 11 times in 22 appearances - before rejoining his boyhood club midway through last term.

The 22-year-old, who can operate up front or on the flanks, left the Rams last summer and will bolster the Sulphurites’ forward options.

New Harrogate Town signing Eno Nto, who left Derby County at the end of last season. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

He was named in Town’s starting line-up for Tuesday evening’s EFL Trophy game with Blackpool.

Speaking to BBC Radio York, manager Simon Weaver said: "I like the look of him, he's professional, determined and has got better and better throughout his trial.”

"He'll get in behind, he'll run at people and from what I've seen of him in training, he's a dedicated young lad who wants to have a go and so far looks the part.