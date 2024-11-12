Former Derby County forward joins Harrogate Town - to add the 'fear factor' to League Two outfit - and is handed instant debut
The Derby-born player came through the ranks in the academy of his hometown club, helping their under-18s to success in a title-winning campaign in 2018-19, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League.
Nto later moved over to pursue his career in the US, signing for Notre Dame Fighting Irish – netting 11 times in 22 appearances - before rejoining his boyhood club midway through last term.
The 22-year-old, who can operate up front or on the flanks, left the Rams last summer and will bolster the Sulphurites’ forward options.
He was named in Town’s starting line-up for Tuesday evening’s EFL Trophy game with Blackpool.
Speaking to BBC Radio York, manager Simon Weaver said: "I like the look of him, he's professional, determined and has got better and better throughout his trial.”
"He'll get in behind, he'll run at people and from what I've seen of him in training, he's a dedicated young lad who wants to have a go and so far looks the part.
"We need to find goalscorers and people who aren't fearful in front of goal, we're not scoring enough goals it's as simple as that."
