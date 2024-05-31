Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is leaving Scottish outfit St Johnstone upon the expiry of his contract.

The 32-year-old spent just over a year in South Yorkshire, racking up 44 appearances for Doncaster after joining the club in July 2018. He had penned a two-year deal that was terminated one year in, allowing him to link up with Bolton Wanderers.

Since 2021, Crawford has been back in his native Scotland with St Johnstone. However, his time at the club has come to an end and he will be allowed to seek pastures new this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been released by the Scottish Premiership club alongside Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Booth, James Brown, Andy Considine, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and Jack Wills.

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is seeking pastures new. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

In a statement, St Johnstone said: “Ali Crawford first arrived with us on loan from Bolton Wanderers back in 2021 before signing a permanent deal with the club.