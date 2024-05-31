Former Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers midfielder joins free agent market as release announced

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st May 2024, 10:58 BST
Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is leaving Scottish outfit St Johnstone upon the expiry of his contract.

The 32-year-old spent just over a year in South Yorkshire, racking up 44 appearances for Doncaster after joining the club in July 2018. He had penned a two-year deal that was terminated one year in, allowing him to link up with Bolton Wanderers.

Since 2021, Crawford has been back in his native Scotland with St Johnstone. However, his time at the club has come to an end and he will be allowed to seek pastures new this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been released by the Scottish Premiership club alongside Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Booth, James Brown, Andy Considine, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and Jack Wills.

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is seeking pastures new. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesFormer Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is seeking pastures new. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is seeking pastures new. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

In a statement, St Johnstone said: “Ali Crawford first arrived with us on loan from Bolton Wanderers back in 2021 before signing a permanent deal with the club.

“In total, Ali made 50 appearances and found the back of the net on six occasions. A number of those goals would prove crucial, including a late winner on the road against Livingston in February 2022 and a memorable quick-fire double at Ross County after coming off the bench in December of the same year. We wish Ali all the very best for his next steps in the game.”

Related topics:Bolton WanderersSt JohnstoneDoncasterSouth YorkshireCallum Booth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.