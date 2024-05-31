Former Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers midfielder joins free agent market as release announced
The 32-year-old spent just over a year in South Yorkshire, racking up 44 appearances for Doncaster after joining the club in July 2018. He had penned a two-year deal that was terminated one year in, allowing him to link up with Bolton Wanderers.
Since 2021, Crawford has been back in his native Scotland with St Johnstone. However, his time at the club has come to an end and he will be allowed to seek pastures new this summer.
He has been released by the Scottish Premiership club alongside Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Booth, James Brown, Andy Considine, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and Jack Wills.
In a statement, St Johnstone said: “Ali Crawford first arrived with us on loan from Bolton Wanderers back in 2021 before signing a permanent deal with the club.
“In total, Ali made 50 appearances and found the back of the net on six occasions. A number of those goals would prove crucial, including a late winner on the road against Livingston in February 2022 and a memorable quick-fire double at Ross County after coming off the bench in December of the same year. We wish Ali all the very best for his next steps in the game.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.