The move ends his stint as a free agent, which started when his Doncaster contract was cancelled by mutual consent in November. He will now ply his trade in the National League, a division Wealdstone sit 18th in.

Formerly a prolific marksman within Tottenham’s youth ranks, Griffiths was tipped for stardom and represented England at youth level. He left Tottenham in 2018 to join Lyon, although returned to England in 2022 when he agreed terms with Doncaster.

His move to South Yorkshire did not work out and the 23-year-old managed just two goals in 21 outings for the club. However, he has been given a chance to kickstart his career in the fifth tier.

Reo Griffiths struggled to make an impact at Doncaster Rovers. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He will work under former Rotherham United midfielder David Noble, who took charge of Wealdstone in January.

A statement issued by Wealdstone read: “David Noble has boosted his squad ahead of tomorrow's FA Trophy Quarter-Final with the signing of 23-year old striker Reo Griffiths.

"Griffiths is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur Academy system and even outscored Harry Kane at U18 level for the club, netting 33 goals in the 2017/18 season. His form also earned him a call-up for the England U17 side whilst at Spurs.

"He turned down the option to stay at White Hart Lane in 2018 and opted to move abroad, signing for French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, where he spent four years playing in the Championnat National 2 league for Lyon's B team.