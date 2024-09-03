Former Doncaster Rovers and Wolves player lands dream role at Manchester United

FORMER Doncaster Rovers captain Tommy Rowe has joined Manchester United as a player-coach in the club's academy.

The Wythenshawe-born player, 35, who was on United's books as a teenager ahead of joining Stockport County, left Rovers in the summer and had two spells at the South Yorkshire club.

He has now taken on a player-coach role with the Red Devils, having played as a trialist in an under-21s pre-season game.

Rowe's hybrid position will see him help coach the under-21s and provide feedback to the players while out on the pitch playing.

Under-21s teams are allowed up to five over-age players in Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy matches, with former Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone filling the role last term before leaving to take up a coaching role at Wigan.

Rowe, whose former clubs also include Bristol City, Wolves and Peterborough, has now taken over in that role, which has also been previously undertaken by another ex-Hull player in Paul McShane.