The 44-year-old has been in charge of Mickleover since 2016 and is currently preparing his side to compete in the Southern League Premier Division Central play-offs.

However, it has been confirmed he will move on following the end of the play-off campaign. In a statement, Mickleover said: "We can confirm that John McGrath and his management team have confirmed they will be leaving Mickleover FC after eight very successful years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They will remain in charge throughout the play-offs. Mickleover FC want to thank John and his management team for everything they have done for the club over the last eight years and on behalf of the committee and all supporters, wish you all the very best for the future.

John McGrath is set to depart Mickleover. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Mickleover FC have our new exciting management team ready to go but we have decided not to announce any details until the end of our play-off journey. The club’s whole focus is on Wednesday’s play-off semi-final at AFC Telford United and hopefully the final on Monday, May 6. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

McGrath, who also represented the likes of Aston Villa and Burton Albion during his playing career, spent a year-and-a-half on Doncaster’s books before returning to Yorkshire with York in 2013.