Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Niall Ennis joins Blackburn Rovers after rejecting Plymouth Argyle contract

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of former Doncaster Rovers loanee Niall Ennis.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th May 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 09:22 BST

The 24-year-old had been on the books of Plymouth Argyle since January 2021 and made 97 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals. He was crucial for the Pilgrims as they clinched the 2022/23 League One title, but rejected a new contract and has linked up with one of their new second tier rivals.

A former England youth international, Ennis ascended the youth ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers and spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Doncaster while current Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was in charge.

He was not quite as prolific in South Yorkshire as he was in Devon, managing six goals across 32 appearances. Blackburn have tied Ennis down to a four-year deal and there is the option of a further year.

Ennis has a new club. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesEnnis has a new club. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Speaking to his new club in his first interview as a Blackburn player, Ennis said: “This opportunity was a big one and I feel like it’s something that I couldn’t say no to. I feel like the chance of fighting at the top of the Championship is something that you dream of and I feel like I’ve got the ability to do it, and I want to show that I can do it. “

