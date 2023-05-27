The 24-year-old had been on the books of Plymouth Argyle since January 2021 and made 97 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals. He was crucial for the Pilgrims as they clinched the 2022/23 League One title, but rejected a new contract and has linked up with one of their new second tier rivals.

A former England youth international, Ennis ascended the youth ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers and spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Doncaster while current Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was in charge.

He was not quite as prolific in South Yorkshire as he was in Devon, managing six goals across 32 appearances. Blackburn have tied Ennis down to a four-year deal and there is the option of a further year.

Ennis has a new club. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images