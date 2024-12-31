Former England captain leaves Hull City's Championship relegation rivals

Wayne Rooney has parted ways with Plymouth Argyle, adding a new dimension to the Championship relegation battle.

The Pilgrims are bottom of the table but only four points behind 21st-placed Hull City with a game in hand.

The decision to change head coach was described as "mutual".

As well as Rooney, his recently-installed assistant Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland are also moving on.

The experienced Phelan might have been a safe pair of hands to take over having led Hull for 24 games after the departure of Steve Bruce in 2016, and been a long-serving lieutenant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Midfielder Ireland started his playing career career at Huddersfield Town and ended it at Doncaster Rovers.

When Plymouth host Bristol City on New Year's Day, first team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will be in caretaker charge.

Plymouth's last win under Rooney was on November 5. They have taken three points out of 27 since, although they were hard done-by losing 2-0 at Sheffield United and drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough in the final match before Christmas. It was their last point under the former England captain.

Plymouth was Rooney's fourth managerial role.

He started at Derby County in a time of off-field turmoil and his first full season ended in relegation and his assistant, Liam Rosenior succeeding him.

Next he went to former club DC United in Major League Soccer where in a season-and-a-half the Washington club twice missed the play-offs.

Within days he was controversially installed as manager of mid-table Championship side Birmingham City, sacked 15 games later after starting a freefall that would end in relegation. He moved to Home Park in the summer, and oversaw 25 games, winning five of them.

Some departures are more mutual than others, but the fact Rooney contributed to the statement announcing his departure suggests he has left on reasonably amicable terms.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with," he said.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.