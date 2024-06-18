Former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC midfielder joins League Two club on two-year deal

FORMER Huddersfield Town and Barnsley attacking midfielder Connor Mahoney has joined League Two side Barrow on a two-year deal.

Mahoney was released by Town at the end of last season after spending last term on loan at Gillingham.The move sees him link up once again with Bluebirds boss Stephen Clemence, who left the Gills at the end of April.

Mahoney, who spent a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017-18 where he featured eight times, joined Town on a two-year contract in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He featured on just ten occasions for Town in 2022-23, with his final appearance coming in the loss to Wigan on February 2023.

Former Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Connor Mahoney. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The 27-year-old made his first – and only - appearance under Neil Warnock in the Terriers’ EFL Cup loss to Middlesbrough at the start of 2023-24, coming on as a substitute. He later headed south to Kent.

On joining Barrow, Mahoney said: "I’m delighted to be here, I came up to Barrow this morning, got everything sorted and I’m now just really excited for what the future holds.

"It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks, obviously with the relationship I’ve got with the gaffer, having played under him at Gillingham last season, we’ve stayed in contact since then and we’ve finally got a deal over the line so I’m excited to be here and look forward to working with him again."