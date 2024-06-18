Former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC midfielder joins League Two club on two-year deal
Mahoney was released by Town at the end of last season after spending last term on loan at Gillingham.The move sees him link up once again with Bluebirds boss Stephen Clemence, who left the Gills at the end of April.
Mahoney, who spent a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017-18 where he featured eight times, joined Town on a two-year contract in the summer of 2022.
He featured on just ten occasions for Town in 2022-23, with his final appearance coming in the loss to Wigan on February 2023.
The 27-year-old made his first – and only - appearance under Neil Warnock in the Terriers’ EFL Cup loss to Middlesbrough at the start of 2023-24, coming on as a substitute. He later headed south to Kent.
On joining Barrow, Mahoney said: "I’m delighted to be here, I came up to Barrow this morning, got everything sorted and I’m now just really excited for what the future holds.
"It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks, obviously with the relationship I’ve got with the gaffer, having played under him at Gillingham last season, we’ve stayed in contact since then and we’ve finally got a deal over the line so I’m excited to be here and look forward to working with him again."
Mahoney has also played for Millwall, AFC Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.