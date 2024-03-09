Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City prospect departs non-league club

The 21-year-old joined the National League North side in January 2023, having left Huddersfield in search of a fresh opportunity. However, regular game time has proven hard to come by and an agreement to cancel his contract has been struck.

Shanks cut his teeth in Huddersfield’s youth system before finishing his academy education with Bradford City. He later returned to Huddersfield in 2021 but found opportunities limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder had a loan stint at Bradford (Park Avenue) earlier on in the campaign and impressed despite the side’s struggles in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Connor Shanks stared his professional career with Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He has now been made a free agent and has departed The Brewery Field with the best wishes of Moors boss Graeme Lee.

Lee said: “We’ve had some honest discussions with Connor over the last few weeks and it was felt that this was the best course of action for both parties.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer him the game time that he craves and needs at this stage of his career, so we thank him for his service and wish him every success in the future.”