Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City striker James Vaughan retires

Vaughan holds the record for being the youngest scorer in Premier League history - aged just 16 years and 271 days old. when he netted for boyhood club Everton in only his second senior appearance against Crystal Palace in April 2005

He latterly played for Tranmere Rovers after leaving Bradford last August - when he reached an agreement with the Bantams to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The Liverpool-based frontman had signed a three-year deal with City in the summer of 2019, but ended up playing just over half a season in 2019-20, netting 11 times in 27 appearances before joining Tranmere, initially on loan, in January 2020.

James Vaughan, pictured during his time at Bradford City in 2019-2020.

Initially, Vaughan had a rewarding time during his association at West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield, who he signed for permanently from Norwich City in August 2013 after a successful loan spell in 2012-13, when he scored 14 times and became a clear fans' favourite and won the player-of-the-year accolade in a season when Town retained their Championship status following promotion.

He netted 12 goals in the following 2013-14 season, including a hat-trick against Bournemouth in August, 2013 and struck seven times in an injury-hit 2014-15.

After being told his contract would not be renewed at the end of the 2015-16 season, he went onto join Birmingham City.

On decision to retire, Vaughan said: “I think you get to a point when mentally and physically you know it’s time. I’ve been thinking about it for a few months now and after the recent injuries, it just feels like now is the right time to move onto the next chapter of my life.

“It was a really difficult decision to make. Coming to Tranmere was perfect for me at this stage of my career and I’ve loved every minute of it.