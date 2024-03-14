Warnock stunned Aberdeen fans by stepping down at the weekend despite having led the club to a Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock. He had been expected to be in charge until the end of the season but made an early exit alongside assistant Ronnie Jepson.

Peter Leven is now overseeing first-team affairs at Pittodrie on a temporary basis but the club are looking to make a permanent appointment.

According to The Sun, Fotheringham is in the frame for the job with Aberdeen set to give the 40-year-old serious consideration. He has yet to take on a managerial role since he was axed by Huddersfield in February 2023.

Mark Fotheringham lasted less than a season at Huddersfield Town. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Fotheringham is highly rated in Germany, where he has cultivated a reputation as an intelligent and savvy coach. He was recruited by Huddersfield having worked for the likes of Hertha Berlin and FC Ingolstadt but his time with the Terriers did not work out.

When he was axed, Huddersfield were embroiled in a battle for Championship survival which Warnock, the man he would be replacing at Aberdeen, dragged the Terriers out of. The decision to dismiss Fotheringham was made despite the fact his contract ran until June 2025.