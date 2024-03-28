Former Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town star linked with summer transfer away from Chelsea
The 24-year-old has been plagued by injury this season, although recently returned to the Chelsea fold. He has started each of the club’s last two Premier League games but has been linked with a summer switch.
According to Football Insider, Chalobah is viewed as a sellable asset who would attract plenty of interest if he was to be made available. The report claims Chelsea will listen to offers for the defender, who spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in West Yorkshire.
Recruited by Huddersfield in August 2019, he made 38 appearances for the club and scored once. He was loaned out again for the following campaign, this time to Lorient, but has been in and out of the Chelsea side since returning to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are also reportedly open to offers for midfielder Conor Gallagher and forward Armando Broja. It has been said the trio could be sacrificed to help Chelsea stay in line with the Premier League’s financial regulations.
Huddersfield struck plenty of loan deals during the 2019/20 season and Chalobah was not the only Premier League player to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Kamil Grabara was brought in from Liverpool, Emile Smith Rowe joined from Arsenal and Andy King made switch from Leicester City. Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl was also added to the Huddersfield ranks from Everton.
