Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday man leaves Lincoln City for loan challenge
The attacking full-back joined Lincoln back in the summer, making the move to the LNER Stadium after the end of a two-year stay at Sheffield Wednesday. He had helped the Owls seal promotion to the Championship as a bit-part player, making 16 appearances in all competitions in his final season at Hillsborough.
Brown had previously represented Huddersfield, turning out 31 times for the Terriers after joining from Tottenham Hotspur.
The 25-year-old’s move to Lincoln appeared to be one that could kickstart his career by giving him regular football. However, he has managed just three league starts for the Imps.
He will now spend the rest of the season in the Scottish Premiership, working under former Morecambe and Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.
Robinson said: "He’s a player that I’ve watched before and had an eye on going back to when he was at Huddersfield. He’s got a really good pedigree. It’s important that we have cover and competition. He’s not coming to make up numbers.
"He’s coming to be competitive and keep pushing Scott Tanser on who has arguably been player of the season so far."
Brown told the official St Mirren website: "I'm buzzing. I've heard a lot of good things about the team, the manager and the town in general so I'm happy to be here. I spoke to Ethan [Erhahon] and spoke to some other players as well.
"Ethan told me a lot about the players and the town so I felt really comfortable being here. I'm looking forward to it. It's a league I haven't played in before and every game will be a different experience."