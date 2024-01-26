The attacking full-back joined Lincoln back in the summer, making the move to the LNER Stadium after the end of a two-year stay at Sheffield Wednesday. He had helped the Owls seal promotion to the Championship as a bit-part player, making 16 appearances in all competitions in his final season at Hillsborough.

Brown had previously represented Huddersfield, turning out 31 times for the Terriers after joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old’s move to Lincoln appeared to be one that could kickstart his career by giving him regular football. However, he has managed just three league starts for the Imps.

Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday defender Jaden Brown has joined St Mirren on loan. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He will now spend the rest of the season in the Scottish Premiership, working under former Morecambe and Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

Robinson said: "He’s a player that I’ve watched before and had an eye on going back to when he was at Huddersfield. He’s got a really good pedigree. It’s important that we have cover and competition. He’s not coming to make up numbers.

"He’s coming to be competitive and keep pushing Scott Tanser on who has arguably been player of the season so far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown told the official St Mirren website: "I'm buzzing. I've heard a lot of good things about the team, the manager and the town in general so I'm happy to be here. I spoke to Ethan [Erhahon] and spoke to some other players as well.