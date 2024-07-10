Former Huddersfield Town attacker joins Rotherham United on loan from German Bundesliga 2 club

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:50 BST
Rotherham United have made their 11th signing of the close season with the season-long loan acquisition of Joseph Hungbo.

The former Huddersfield Town player, 24, joins for the 2024/25 League One campaign from German second-tier side FC Nürnberg.

Hungbo spent a decade in the academy system at Crystal Palace before moving on to Watford. He had loan spells at Aldershot Town and Ross County before moving to Huddersfield for the 2022/23 Championship season, his three goals in 14 appearances helping the Terriers escape relegation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hungbo, who failed to find the net in just four starts and 13 substitute appearances for Nürnberg, will join up with the Rotherham squad at their pre-season training camp at St Andrews in Scotland.

Joseph Hungbo, left, playing for Huddersfield Town in March 2023, has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Joseph Hungbo, left, playing for Huddersfield Town in March 2023, has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Joseph Hungbo, left, playing for Huddersfield Town in March 2023, has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Millers boss Steve Evans – who has had a busy close season rebuilding a squad that was relegated from the Championhip – said: “Joe gives us strength, power and superb pace in both wide areas.

"The lad also gets a goal and at set plays delivers some real quality.

“I watched him closely when he played in the SPL and with Huddersfield Town and was on my list for us to approach.”

Related topics:Steve EvansHuddersfield TownLeague OneAldershot Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice