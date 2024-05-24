Former Huddersfield Town, Brentford and Leicester City man becomes free agent as release confirmed
The veteran stopper has been allowed to seek pastures new by the Hornets as they look to reshape their squad for the 2024/25 season. He is departing Vicarage Road having made 22 appearances for the club.
Hamer is a familiar face in West Yorkshire, having spent three years on the books of Huddersfield Town. Recruited following the club’s first season in the Premier League, Hamer was afforded 25 outings between the sticks for the Terriers.
He left the club in January 2021, departing to link up with Swansea City. He had been leapfrogged by Ryan Schofield in the pecking order and the Terriers felt keeping him as an understudy would have harmed his chances of a summer move.
He has been released by Watford alongside fellow senior players Jake Livermore and Ashley Fletcher. The trio have joined the lengthy list of players now available to snap up as free agents this summer.
In a statement, Watford said: "Experienced duo Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer are leaving, with the Hornets extending warmest thanks and best wishes for their future career pursuits.
“Also departing after a series of loan spells away from Vicarage Road will be striker Ashley Fletcher. The club wishes him well, too.”
