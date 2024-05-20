13 free agents Huddersfield Town could target including ex-Barnsley, Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2024, 17:05 BST
A new era is being ushered in at Huddersfield Town.

For the first time in over a decade, the Terriers are back in League One. In the period since their last spell in the third tier, they have reached the dizzy heights of the Premier League and made special Championship memories.

However, wounds must be licked and plans must be made if Huddersfield are to ensure their stay in League One is a short one. Michael Duff, formerly of Barnsley and Swansea City, has been tasked with overseeing the rebuild as head coach.

A host of players have already been moved on, with Yuta Nakayama and Jordan Rhodes among those to have been released. However, fans will be more concerned with incomings as Huddersfield plot a Championship return.

The free agent market may prove tempting to dip into, especially considering a wealth of talent and experience is set to join it this summer. Here are 13 free agents who could potentially prove to be attractive options for Huddersfield.

The midfielder's four-year association with Barnsley is set to come to an end this summer. He is a player Michael Duff is familiar with, having managed him at Oakwell.

1. Herbie Kane

The midfielder's four-year association with Barnsley is set to come to an end this summer. He is a player Michael Duff is familiar with, having managed him at Oakwell. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

An attack-minded midfielder, Woodburn has been released by Preston North End. Once considered among Liverpool's most exciting prospects, a move to League One could get the 24-year-old's career back on track.

2. Ben Woodburn

An attack-minded midfielder, Woodburn has been released by Preston North End. Once considered among Liverpool's most exciting prospects, a move to League One could get the 24-year-old's career back on track. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the midfielder is moving on and he has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Huddersfield.

3. George Byers

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the midfielder is moving on and he has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Huddersfield. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

A former League One promotion-winner with Barnsley, Roberts will depart Birmingham City upon the expiry of his contract.

4. Marc Roberts

A former League One promotion-winner with Barnsley, Roberts will depart Birmingham City upon the expiry of his contract. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

