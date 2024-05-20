For the first time in over a decade, the Terriers are back in League One. In the period since their last spell in the third tier, they have reached the dizzy heights of the Premier League and made special Championship memories.

However, wounds must be licked and plans must be made if Huddersfield are to ensure their stay in League One is a short one. Michael Duff, formerly of Barnsley and Swansea City, has been tasked with overseeing the rebuild as head coach.

A host of players have already been moved on, with Yuta Nakayama and Jordan Rhodes among those to have been released. However, fans will be more concerned with incomings as Huddersfield plot a Championship return.

The free agent market may prove tempting to dip into, especially considering a wealth of talent and experience is set to join it this summer. Here are 13 free agents who could potentially prove to be attractive options for Huddersfield.

1 . Herbie Kane The midfielder's four-year association with Barnsley is set to come to an end this summer. He is a player Michael Duff is familiar with, having managed him at Oakwell. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ben Woodburn An attack-minded midfielder, Woodburn has been released by Preston North End. Once considered among Liverpool's most exciting prospects, a move to League One could get the 24-year-old's career back on track. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . George Byers Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the midfielder is moving on and he has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Huddersfield. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo Sales