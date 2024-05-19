Summer transfer window 2024: The free agents released by Yorkshire's EFL clubs in this year's retained lists
The only exception is Leeds United, who have been granted extra time due to their involvement in the play-offs.
Sheffield United, who drop into the Championship for 2024-25, will announce their retained list on Friday, having confirmed the departures of George Baldock, Chris Basham, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe and Oliver Norwood.
Contract negotiations are ongoing with some players, but below is a list of those who will be looking for new clubs this summer as free agents.
Barnsley: Joe Ackroyd, Daniel Benson, Nicky Cadden, Robbie Cundy, Devante Cole, Herbie Kane, Jordan Williams.
Bradford City: Harry Chapman, Finn Cousin-Dawson, Matt Derbyshire, Luke Hendrie, Liam Ridehalgh, Noah Wadsworth.
Doncaster Rovers: Maxime Biamou, Caolan Lavery, Liam Ravenhill, Tommy Rowe, Charlie Seaman and Jon Taylor.
Harrogate Town: George Horbury, Emmanuel Ilesanmi, Pete Jameson, Joe Mattock, Jonathan Mitchell, Finn O’Boyle, Will Smith and Lewis Thomas.
Huddersfield Town: Brahima Diarra, Connor Mahoney, Yuta Nakayama, Jordan Rhodes, Aaron Rowe.
Hull City: Cyrus Christie, Aaron Connolly, Vaughn Covil, Greg Docherty, David Robson, Billy Sharp and Adama Traore.
Middlesbrough: Paddy McNair and Liam Roberts.
Rotherham United: Tolaji Bola, Tyler Blackett, Cafu, Sam Clucas, Shane Ferguson, Grant Hall, Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier.
Sheffield Wednesday: Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado, Lee Gregory and Reece James.
