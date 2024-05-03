Keogh was recently released by Forest Green Rovers after the club were relegated from League Two. He has now opted to hang up his boots, bringing the curtain down on a long career in the EFL.

The 37-year-old, who also counts the likes of Bristol City and Derby County among his former clubs, is planning to move into the world of coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued via social media, he said: "I wish I could play on forever, but we all knew this day would come. So after 786 appearances over 20 years, I am announcing my retirement from football. My career surpassed all my expectations, full of unforgettable moments that not only made me a better player but a better person.

Richard Keogh had two spells at Huddersfield Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Wearing the captain’s armband for Ireland was the ultimate honour. To represent the green jersey was the impossible dream and to play in a major tournament was a dream come true.

"The camaraderie, the matches, the shared moments with fans, these are moments that will stay with me forever. I look forward to the next chapter, where I am fully focused on taking my next step into coaching.”