Former Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Bristol City man retires and reveals next step
Keogh was recently released by Forest Green Rovers after the club were relegated from League Two. He has now opted to hang up his boots, bringing the curtain down on a long career in the EFL.
The 37-year-old, who also counts the likes of Bristol City and Derby County among his former clubs, is planning to move into the world of coaching.
In a statement issued via social media, he said: "I wish I could play on forever, but we all knew this day would come. So after 786 appearances over 20 years, I am announcing my retirement from football. My career surpassed all my expectations, full of unforgettable moments that not only made me a better player but a better person.
"Wearing the captain’s armband for Ireland was the ultimate honour. To represent the green jersey was the impossible dream and to play in a major tournament was a dream come true.
"The camaraderie, the matches, the shared moments with fans, these are moments that will stay with me forever. I look forward to the next chapter, where I am fully focused on taking my next step into coaching.”
Keogh had two spells at Huddersfield, the first being as a loanee from Bristol City in 2007. He returned for a stint in 2021, 14 years after his initial spell as a Terrier.
