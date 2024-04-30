The veteran defender joined Forest Green on a short-term deal in February and racked up 14 appearances for the club as they failed to avoid relegation from League Two.

His contract has not been renewed beyond the summer and he is now set to depart and become available as a free agent. In a statement, Forest Green said: “Forest Green would like to say thank you to all of the players for their hard work, with special mention to Dom Bernard and Matty Stevens, who helped the club win promotion to League One in 2021/2022.”

A veteran of the EFL, Keogh has played in all three tiers below the EFL and has had two spells in Yorkshire. He had a loan stint at Huddersfield in 2007 before sealing a return to the club during the 2020/21 campaign.

Richard Keogh made 31 appearances for Huddersfield Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The former Republic of Ireland international has also represented the likes of Bristol City, Derby County and Ipswich Town. He has been released alongside another former Terrier in Reece Brown, who left Huddersfield for Forest Green in 2022.

Retained lists are being published up and down the country following the conclusions of the regular League One, League Two and National League seasons. There have been a number of high-profile figures made available as free agents, including former Huddersfield midfielder Adam Clayton.